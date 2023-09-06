News & Insights

J&J lung cancer drug combo meets late-stage study goals

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 06, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on trial in paragraph 2, competition in paragraph 3

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday its combination drug for a type of lung cancer met the main goals of a late-stage study.

J&J's Rybrevant and combination with experimental drug lazertinib, which were being tested against chemotherapy in the trial, helped increase the duration of no-progress in the non small-cell lung cancer in patients, the company said.

The combination therapy is expected to compete with AstraZeneca's Tagrisso, which generated over $5.4 billion in 2022.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Shinjini Ganguli)

