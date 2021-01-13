US Markets
J&J likely to apply for EU approval for COVID vaccine in February -lawmaker

Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.

"EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced during our (EU lawmakers) group meeting this morning that the vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is likely to submit an application for approval to the EU for their vaccine in February," said Peter Liese, who represents health matters for the EU's centre-right group, the assembly's largest.

The EU drugs regulator had said in December it expected the company to apply in the first quarter of this year .

The European Medicines Agency started on Dec. 1 a rolling review of the vaccine, which Johnson & Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Janssen.

The EU has booked 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and has an option to order another 200 million shots. The J&J jab is monodose, unlike other vaccines approved so far in the EU and which require two doses for full protection.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 17;))

