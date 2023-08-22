J&J (JNJ) to Keep 9.5% Stake in Kenvue Post Share Exchange

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that the previously announced offer, which invited the company’s shareholders to exchange their common stock holdings for those of Kenvue KVUE, has been oversubscribed. Currently, J&J owns about 89.6% stake in Kenvue’s common stock.

Following the expiration of the exchange offer last week, J&J’s existing shareholders tendered around 802.71 million shares of the company’s common stock. Since J&J wishes to accept about 190.96 million shares tendered, representing 23.8% of its outstanding shares, it will accept shares on a pro-rata basis in proportion to the number of tendered shares. However, the proration will not impact shareholders who own less than 100 shares of J&J’s common stock.

Per the terms of the exchange offer, 8.0324 shares of Kenvue’s common stock will be exchanged for each J&J share. Hence, the company will trade over 1.5 billion shares of Kenvue’s common stock, which represents 80.1% of the latter’s common stock.

After completing the exchange offer, J&J intends to retain a 9.5% stake in Kenvue’s common stock.

Management expects to report the final proration factor tomorrow, i.e., Aug 23, after the guaranteed delivery period expires.

Shares of J&J have lost 5.3% year to date against the industry’s 7.8% growth.



In May, J&J spun off its consumer health segment into Kenvue, whose shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange with effect from May 4.

After completing the exchange offer, Kenvue will operate as a separate and fully independent company. Post completion of this transaction, J&J will become a two-sector company focused on the Pharmaceutical and MedTech fields.

