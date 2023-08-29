J&J (JNJ) Seeks Full FDA Nod for Balversa in Urothelial Cancer

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that it has submitted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to the FDA seeking full approval for Balversa (erdafitinib) as a treatment for patients with metastatic or unresectable urothelial carcinoma (UC), a type of bladder cancer.

Balversa, a kinase inhibitor, was approved by the FDA under the accelerated pathway in 2019 for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic UC which has susceptible FGFR3 or FGFR2 genetic alterations and who progressed during or following treatment. Balversa was the first FGFR kinase inhibitor to receive FDA approval in 2019.

The sNDA is based on positive data from cohort I of the phase III THOR study. The THOR study met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Data from the study showed that patients who received Balversa achieved a median OS of more than one year, and Balversa reduced the risk of death in patients by 36% versus chemotherapy.

Apart from THOR study, JNJ is also evaluating Balversa in a couple of other studies for treating bladder cancer. One is a mid-stage THOR-2 study in patients who earlier received Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine and recurred with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The other is an early-stage study in patients with non-muscle invasive or muscle invasive bladder cancer with select FGFR alterations.

