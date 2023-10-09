J&J (JNJ) Seeks EU Nod for Rybrevant for First-Line NSCLC

Johnson & Johnson JNJ filed an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval for the expanded use of its cancer drug, Rybrevant (amivantamab).

The Type II indication application extension seeks Rybrevant's approval in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. The application is based on data from the phase III PAPILLON study.

The EMA had granted conditional marketing authorization to Rybrevant in December 2021 for patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy.

A supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking approval from the FDA for a similar first-line use of Rybrevant in NSCLC is also under review in the United States. Currently, Rybrevant is approved for patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy in the United States.

J&J’s stock has declined 10.8% so far this year against an increase of 5.3% for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In July, J&J had announced positive top-line data from the PAPILLON study, which evaluated Rybrevant in combination with chemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. The study met its primary endpoint. It showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in the Rybrevant plus chemotherapy arm versus chemotherapy alone.

Last month, J&J announced positive top-line data from another study, MARIPOSA-2, evaluating Rybrevant plus chemotherapy with and without lazertinib versus chemotherapy alone in patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC after disease progression on osimertinib. The study met its dual primary endpoint, resulting in statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFE versus chemotherapy alone in both experimental treatment arms. Regarding overall survival data, a planned interim analysis showed a trend favoring the Rybrevant and lazertinib combination compared to osimertinib.

