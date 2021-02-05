J&J (JNJ) Seeks Emergency Approval for Coronavirus Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that it has filed a regulatory application with the FDA requesting emergency use approval (“EUA”) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, JNJ-78436735 (also known as Ad26.COV2.S).

We expect the FDA to provide an update on the application in the next few weeks as previously seen with Pfizer PFE and Moderna MRNA whose vaccine candidates were approved for emergency use last year. J&J stated that it will start supply of its vaccine immediately following an approval. It expects to supply 100 million doses of its vaccine candidate to the United States in the first half of 2021.

Please note that J&J’s vaccine, if approved, will be the only COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for single administration. Other approved vaccines globally, including Pfizer’s BNT162b2, Moderna’s mRNA-1273 and AstraZeneca’s AZN COVID-19 Vaccine (formerly AZD1222), are approved with two-dose dosing regimen separated by three/four weeks. A single dose will require lesser vaccine production and will reduce hassles for people. This may lead to higher demand for J&J’s vaccine. The World Health Organization also considers the one-shot vaccine to be the best option in pandemic settings. However, production capacity may limit the supply of vaccine doses.

J&J plans to submit a regulatory application seeking conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine candidate in Europe in the coming weeks. The company has also initiated rolling submissions seeking approval for the candidate in several other countries.

Shares of J&J have increased 9.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 2.9%.

The regulatory application includes data from the recently completed phase III study — ENSEMBLE — evaluating the candidate for protecting against moderate-to-severe COVID-19. The candidate was found to 66% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe COVID-19 after 28 days following vaccination including participants who were infected with an emerging viral variant of the virus. Moreover, the vaccine candidate was 85% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 disease in adults aged 18 years and above, 28 days post vaccination.

Notably, the vaccine is expected to remain stable for two years at -20°C, at least three months of which can be at temperatures of 2-8°C. The company will be able to use its existing cold-chain technologies to transport the vaccine.

With increasing numbers of approved vaccines or treatment for the COVID-19 being available, the world economies may return to normalcy by the end of this year.

