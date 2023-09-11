J&J (JNJ) Seeks Approval for Bladder Cancer Drug in Europe

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that it has submitted a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval for erdafitinib for treating FGFR-altered locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (UC) in Europe.

The marketing authorization application (MAA) was based on data from a cohort of a phase III study called THOR, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of erdafitinib, an investigational, once-daily oral FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor, versus chemotherapy. Data from this cohort of the THOR study showed that Balversa reduced the risk of death in patients with advanced, FGFR-altered UC by 36% versus chemotherapy. This data was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in June.

J&J’s stock has declined 9.1% so far this year against an increase of 8.4% for the industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Urothelial carcinoma (UC) is the most common form of bladder cancer. More than 90% of bladder cancers are UCs. In 2020, more than 203,000 individuals were diagnosed with bladder cancer in Europe. Around 20% of patients with metastatic UC (mUC) have alterations in their FGFR genes, creating significant demand for novel and targeted therapies for advanced UC patients, including those with FGFR-driven tumors.

Erdafitinib is already marketed as Balversa in the United States for FGFR-altered metastatic UC. Balversa was approved by the FDA under the accelerated pathway in 2019. Last month, J&J submitted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to the FDA to get the accelerated approval of Balversa converted to a full approval based on the same data from the cohort of the THOR study, as discussed above. Erdafitinib is being studied in several other phase II and III studies in patients with advanced UC.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

J&J currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Johnson & Johnson Price and Consensus

Johnson & Johnson price-consensus-chart | Johnson & Johnson Quote

Some better-ranked biotech companies are Exelixis EXEL, Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX and Corcept Therapeutics CORT, each carrying a Zacks Rank of2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Exelixis’ 2023 earnings per share have risen from 89 cents to 98 cents per share. During the same period, earnings per share estimates for 2024 have risen from $1.31 to $1.36. Year to date, shares of Exelixis have gained 37.8%.

Earnings of Exelixis beat estimates in three of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 18.62% on average.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ 2023 loss per share have narrowed from 51 cents to 24 cents, while those for 2024 have improved from a loss of 24 cents to earnings of 2 cents. Shares of Dynavax Technologies have gained 26.0% YTD.

Earnings of Dynavax Technologies beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark on two occasions. On average, the company witnessed an earnings surprise of 25.78% over the trailing four quarters.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corcept’s earnings has gone up from 62 cents per share to 78 cents for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has also improved from 61 cents to 83 cents for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have rallied 62.2% year to date.

CORT’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 6.99%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.