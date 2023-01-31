J&J (JNJ) Down as Court Rejects Bankruptcy Claim in Talc Lawsuits

Shares of J&J JNJ were down 3.7% on Jan 30 after the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the bankruptcy filing ofits subsidiary LTL Management LLC, which had been assigned all its talc litigation claims.

The J&J subsidiary is now prevented from transferring over 38,000 claims for its talc-based products out of trial courts and into a bankruptcy court. These lawsuits allege that J&J’s talc products contain asbestos which causes cancer.

The panel members of the federal court unanimously agreed that the company employed the use of a “Texas Two-Step” strategy. Under this strategy, a company uses Texas law to split an existing company in two, creating a new subsidiary meant to shoulder the lawsuits. The strategy intends to avoid potentially massive lawsuit exposure as the subsidiary absorbs such liabilities and evades them by immediately filing for bankruptcy. In J&J’s case, the court believes that LTL Management was established to escape from liabilities pertaining to its talc-product lawsuits.

The court also stated that the LTL Management was solely created to file for Chapter 11 (bankruptcy) protection. The court concluded the argument against the J&J subsidiary by stating that only a debtor in financial distress can seek protection under bankruptcy laws.

Per the precedent passed by the Appeals court, LTL Management is backed by J&J, an entity that carries a triple-A-rated payment obligation and holds billions in cash reserves, which has ample financial resources to fulfill such claims.

Shares of J&J have lost 6.0% in the past year against the industry’s 9.8% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J&J has stated that it will appeal to the above ruling. Management continues to maintain its stance that talc-based products are safe for use and do not cause cancer. J& has halted sales of its talc-based products in the country and previously said it would transition to an all-cornstarch-based portfolio.

Last year, a bankruptcy court judge had allowed the J&J-subsidiary’s petition to use Chapter 11 protection. As a result of the above decision by the Appeals court, LTL Management cannot seek backing under the bankruptcy laws.

There have been verdicts against J&J in its talc lawsuits. J&J has been ordered to pay hefty fines in this regard. In this regard, J&J was ordered by a Missouri court in 2018 to pay $4.7 billion in damages to 22 women who made such allegations. Though the verdict was subsequently reduced by an appeals court to $2.1 billion in 2020, it still rejected J&J’s appeal to overturn the 2018 jury verdict.

Johnson & Johnson Price

Johnson & Johnson price | Johnson & Johnson Quote

