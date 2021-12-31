J&J (JNJ) COVID Booster Jab Shows Effectiveness Against Omicron

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced preliminary data from the phase IIIb Sisonke 2 study, which evaluated the booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) among healthcare workers in South Africa who received the primary vaccine regimen of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

During the study period, i.e., mid-November to mid-December, J&J noted that the frequency of the Omicron variant increased from 82% to 98% in South Africa.

The Sisonke 2 study (n=227,310) demonstrated that a homologous shot of the booster dose reduced the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 among healthcare workers in South Africa after Omicron became the dominant variant. In fact, the booster dose increased vaccine effectiveness over time to 85% against hospitalization.

Please note that the homologous booster shot was administered six to nine months after the primary regimen of the J&J COVID vaccine.

J&J also reported data from a separate analysis of the immune response to different vaccine regimens. The analysis evaluated the administration of a heterologous shot of J&J’s booster dose in comparison with a homologous booster shot in individuals who initially received the primary two-shot regimen of Pfizer PFE and BioNTech’s BNTX mRNA vaccine, BNT162b2.

Both the neutralizing antibodies and CD8+ T-cells were higher after a booster dose of J&J’s vaccine. A heterologous booster shot of J&J’s COVID vaccine generated a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies four weeks after the boost against the Omicron variant, while the homologous booster shot of BNT162b2 generated a 17-fold increase.

The heterologous booster shot of J&J’s COVID vaccine also generated a five-fold increase in CD8+ T-cells in two weeks following the booster dose against Omicron compared to a 1.4-fold increase generated by the homologous booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162b2.

Per J&J, the CD8+ T-cells generated from its COVID vaccine may be the reason for the high level of effectiveness against hospitalization in the Sisonke 2 study, since the Omicron variant has shown the ability to escape neutralizing antibodies.

Shares of J&J have risen 9.5% so far this year in comparison with the industry’s 21.8% increase.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We note that BNT162b2 is marketed in the United States under the trade name Comirnaty. Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech announced data from a pseudovirus neutralization test, which demonstrated that three doses of Comirnaty neutralize the Omicron variant.

Pfizer/BioNTech stated that the administration of the third dose of Comirnaty provided a level of protection against the Omicron variant that was comparable to the level achieved against the wild-type virus following the initial two-dose regimen. In the event of a need for an Omicron-specific booster, both the companies expect to deliver one by March 2021.

Apart from the booster shots developed by J&J and Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna MRNA is also evaluating its own mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, against the Omicron variant.

Moderna is also evaluating its multivalent booster and Omicron-specific booster candidates in phase II/III studies. Earlier this month, Moderna announced preliminary data from a pseudovirus neutralization titer assay study, which demonstrated that its COVID-19 vaccine booster increased neutralizing antibody levels significantly against the Omicron variant.

Moderna continues to develop an Omicron-specific booster candidate in case it becomes necessary going forward amid the rising infection cases due to Omicron. The Omicron-specific booster candidate will enter clinical study in early 2022.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) recommended the use of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines — Comirnaty and mRNA-1273 — or their booster dose over J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC stated that J&J’s vaccine or its booster dose should be used only when mRNA-based vaccines are contraindicated for a person or are inaccessible.

Following the recommendation, J&J has defended its COVID vaccine stating that it remains confident in the overall positive benefit-risk profile of the vaccine. The company believes that its single-dose administration, along with ease of storage and transport, makes the vaccine a better option.

Johnson & Johnson Price

Johnson & Johnson price | Johnson & Johnson Quote

Zacks Rank

Johnson & Johnson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.