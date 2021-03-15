J&J (JNJ) COVID-19 Vaccine Gets WHO's Emergency Listing

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate was issued Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO). The EUL follows approval for emergency/conditional use of the vaccine in the United States, Canada, Europe, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein over the last three weeks.

The issuance of EUL will help streamline the process to access J&J’s vaccine by governments and United Nations procurement agencies amid this public health emergency, thereby accelerating access to the vaccine in many countries.

Following the receipt of the EUL, J&J will begin supplying the vaccines globally through COVAX Facility, targeting to make available doses of the vaccine to 190 countries. The COVAX Facility is a global mechanism for pooled procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, co-led by the vaccine alliance Gavi. J&J already has an advance purchase agreement in place with Gavi to supply up to 500 million doses of its vaccine to the COVAX Facility through 2022.

COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer PFE and AstraZeneca AZN are the two other vaccines that have WHO’s EUL. Several other companies have also applied for an EUL and are under review. Amid rising concerns of deadlier coronavirus variants, issuance of more emergency use listings is the need of the hour. Decision from the WHO on three more EUL applications are expected this month.

Meanwhile, we note that the approval of J&J’s vaccine was based on interim efficacy and safety data from the ENSEMBLE phase III study on the vaccine candidate. Interim data from the study showed that J&J’s vaccine candidate was 66% effectiveoverall at preventing moderate-to-severe COVID-19. Importantly, the protection against severe disease was observed across geographies and against multiple rapidly emerging infectious virus variants including the South African variant.

This year so far, J&J’s shares have risen 1.5% against a decrease of 0.6% for the industry.

Meanwhile, J&J plans to start supply of its vaccine to Europe in the second half of April. The company is committed to supply 200 million doses of the vaccine to Europe as well as Norway and Iceland in 2021. In the United States, J&J had an agreement to supply 100 million doses in the first half of 2021. Earlier this month, the U.S. government announced that it will buy additional 100 million doses of J&J’s vaccine. J&J has collaborated with another U.S. pharma giant, Merck MRK, to meet its supply goals in the United States.

Per a Market Watch article, more than 100 million doses of all available coronavirus vaccines have been administered to U.S. citizens, with almost 10.5% of the country’s population fully vaccinated till last week. The newly elected President of the United States, Joe Biden, has pledged to make vaccines accessible to all citizens, irrespective of age and co-morbidities, and to contain the coronavirus-risk by this year’s Independence Day celebration. The increased vaccinations in the country have helped reverse the rising trend in infection cases significantly. Moreover, the President also signed a $1.9 trillion relief package to help defeat the virus, boost the economy and deliver direct aid to Americans struggling to make ends meet. This relief package along with the declining infection cases may help the American economy to recover to normal by the end of this year.

However, there have been rising concerns about South African, Brazilian and U.K. strains of coronavirus that are potentially more contagious and severe. Moreover, the effectiveness of available vaccines against these strains as well as some adverse events following vaccination is worrying. These may delay anticipated recovery in the U.S. economy as well as economies across the globe.

