J&J has applied to South Africa for registering COVID-19 vaccine, says regulator
CAPE TOWN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's pharmaceutical regulator SAHPRA said on Monday it has received its first application to register a COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N.
Chief Executive of South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) Boitumelo Semete told a news conference the regulator would focus on "safety, quality and efficacy" of a vaccine.
South Africa is currently the worst-hit country in the continent in terms of coronavirus infections and has entered a second wave.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf)
