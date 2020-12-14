J&J has applied to South Africa for registering COVID-19 vaccine -regulator

Adds quotes, details

CAPE TOWN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's pharmaceutical regulator SAHPRA said on Monday it has received its first application to register a COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N.

"As of today we have received one application, this was received on Thursday evening from J&J, and we started the review process," said Boitumelo Semete, chief executive of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

J&J did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The U.S. firm's vaccine candidate is one of at least four COVID vaccines being trialled in South Africa, along with candidates being developed by Novavax NVAX.O, AstraZeneca AZN.L and Pfizer PFE.N.

Semete told a news conference the regulator would focus on "safety, quality and efficacy" of any coronavirus vaccine used in the country of around 58 million as it fast-tracks vaccine approvals.

South Africa, which officially entered a second wave of infections last week, has more than 860,000 infections and 23,000 deaths, and is the worst-hit country in the continent.

