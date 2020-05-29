J&J Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Investigational Preventive Ebola Vaccine Regimen

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson said that its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA for its investigational Ebola vaccine regimen for the prevention of the Ebola Virus Disease caused by the Zaire ebolavirus species.

Janssen is collaborating with the World Health Organization or WHO on vaccine pre-qualification to broaden access of its investigational Ebola vaccine regimen to those most in need and enable registration in African countries; European Commission approval of this regimen may help accelerate this process.

The most recent Ebola outbreak, which started in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2018 was the world's second worst on record. It has caused more than 3,000 cases and over 2,000 deaths - a mortality rate of 65 percent.

