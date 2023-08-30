News & Insights

J&J forecasts 12.5% growth in 2023 profit after Kenvue spinoff

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

August 30, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds details on exchange offer, background throughout

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Wednesday forecast 12.5% growth in its annual adjusted profit after completing the separation of consumer health company Kenvue KVUE.N.

J&J also said it would present its consumer health business as discontinued operations and record a gain of $20 billion in the third quarter as a result of the spinoff.

It expects 2023 adjusted reported earnings per share of $10.00 - $10.10, 12.5% higher at the midpoint compared with 2022.

The separation of Kenvue was the biggest shake-up in the healthcare conglomerate's history as it sought to focus on its two big businesses - pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

J&J completed an exchange offer for its shares to finalize the separation of Kenvue last week, and said it had generated $13.2 billion in cash proceeds as a result of the Kenvue debt offering and initial public offering.

Kenvue, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in May, has a market capitalization of about $78.9 billion. J&J retains a 9.5% stake in the company.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

