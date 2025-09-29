BioTech
J&J: FDA Approves TREMFYA For Treatment Of Pediatric Plaque Psoriasis And Active Psoriatic Arthritis

September 29, 2025 — 08:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the FDA has approved TREMFYA for the treatment of children six years and older who also weigh at least 40 kg with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, or active psoriatic arthritis.

The company noted that this milestone makes TREMFYA the first and only IL-23 inhibitor approved for these pediatric indications and builds on the initial FDA approvals in adults living with moderate to severe plaque PsO in 2017 and active PsA in 2020.

