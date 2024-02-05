J&J faces class action over employees' prescription drug costs

By Daniel Wiessner

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson was hit with a proposed class action on Monday accusing the company's employee health plans of failing to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs, which cost workers millions of dollars in overpayments for generic drugs.

The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey federal court by Ann Lewandowski, a healthcare policy and advocacy director, accuses Johnson & Johnson of breaching its duty under the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) to prudently manage employee benefit plans.

Johnson & Johnson's self-funded health plans pay inflated prices to pharmacy benefit managers for many generic drugs, which in turn raises out-of-pocket costs for workers, according to the lawsuit.

The plans, for example, pay $1,629 for a 90-pill prescription of HIV antiviral drug abacavir-lamivudine that costs pharmacies about $180, according to the complaint. And while prescriptions of teriflunomide, used to treat multiple sclerosis, typically cost no more than $77 out of pocket, Johnson & Johnson's health plans pay $10,200, the lawsuit claims.

"No prudent fiduciary would agree to make its plan and beneficiaries pay a price that is two-hundred-and-fifty times higher than the price available to any individual who just walks into a pharmacy and pays out-of-pocket," Lewandowski's lawyers wrote in the complaint.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lewandowski joined Johnson & Johnson in 2021 and works on healthcare policy in Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to the lawsuit. The complaint says Lewandowski is currently on leave from the company "due to a dispute regarding a reasonable accommodation for a medical condition."

The lawsuit proposes a nationwide class of Johnson & Johnson health plan participants and beneficiaries and seeks unspecified damages and statutory penalties under ERISA.

The case is Lewandowski v. Johnson and Johnson, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No.1:24-cv-00671.

For Lewandowski: Michael Casper of Wheeler, Diulio & Barnabei; Jamie Crooks and Michael Lieberman of Fairmark Partners

For J&J: Not yet available

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)

