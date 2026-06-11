J&J Expands U.S. Availability Of TECNIS PureSee IOL For Cataract Patients

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee intraocular lens (IOL), an extended depth of focus option designed to support visual clarity and quality for patients undergoing cataract surgery.

The company said the broader rollout will help more surgeons and patients access a lens that has already been implanted in more than 500,000 eyes worldwide, with 97% of patients recommending it to others.

Cataracts affect nearly 20% of Americans aged 40 and older, and while cataract surgery is one of the safest and most common procedures— with a success rate near 98%— the choice of lens implanted during surgery plays a major role in determining how well patients see afterward. Many patients also experience presbyopia, the age-related loss of near-vision ability, making lens selection even more important for daily activities such as reading, driving, and using digital devices.

The TECNIS PureSee IOL is built on Johnson & Johnson's TECNIS platform and is designed to support visual clarity and quality across a range of distances. It is the first and only FDA-approved extended-depth-of-focus lens without a warning for loss of contrast sensitivity, an important factor for visual performance in low light or foggy conditions.

The company noted that the lens maintains contrast sensitivity comparable to an aspheric monofocal IOL while providing an extended depth of focus, addressing both cataract-related vision loss and presbyopia in a single procedure.

Johnson & Johnson said the expanded rollout reflects its commitment to innovation in surgical vision and to helping patients make informed decisions about their care. Erin Powers, President, Surgical Vision, North America, Johnson & Johnson stated that patients increasingly want vision solutions that align with their lifestyle needs, and the company aims to support that decision-making process. As part of Cataract Awareness Month, Johnson & Johnson has also introduced a lifestyle-based vision quiz to help patients better understand their visual priorities and discuss appropriate lens options with their eye-care professionals.

Cataract surgeons who participated in clinical evaluations reported that TECNIS PureSee demonstrated similar or even fewer night-vision symptoms compared with monofocal lenses, while offering the added benefit of extended depth of focus. Daniel Chang, MD, Cataract and Refractive Surgeon, Empire Eye & Laser Center, who served as an investigator, described the lens as a "landmark advancement" for the TECNIS platform.

JNJ has traded between $149.04 and $251.71 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $238.49, up 0.63%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $239.59, up 0.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.