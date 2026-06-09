J&J to Expand Cancer Pipeline With $1B Firefly Bio Acquisition

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire California-based biotech, Firefly Bio, for $1 billion in cash.

The impending acquisition will add Firefly Bio’s proprietary Firelink degrader antibody conjugate (DAC) platform to JNJ’s pipeline.

Firefly Bio's Firelink DAC platform, which has been designed for cancers driven by KRAS mutations, is likely to strengthen J&J’s oncology pipeline. The deal is likely to support J&J's efforts to develop targeted treatments for some of the most common and difficult-to-treat solid tumors, where treatment options remain limited.

The transaction is expected to be closed later in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The DAC platform is a new technology designed to overcome some of the limitations of existing cancer treatments by delivering a highly targeted protein degrader directly to tumor cells while minimizing damage to healthy cells.

JNJ Price Performance

Year to date, shares of J&J have risen 13.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 5.8%.



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JNJ Seeks Expansion With M&A Push

J&J has been on an acquisition spree in recent times. In 2025, the company invested more than $32 billion in R&D and M&A, including the acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, which added the antidepressant drug Caplyta to JNJ’s neuroscience portfolio.

Caplyta is approved for the treatment of schizophrenia, depression in both bipolar 1 and 2, and major depressive disorder.

J&J is also building its oncology pipeline through M&A deals. Last year, it acquired Halda Therapeutics, which added a promising clinical-stage treatment for prostate cancer with potential across multiple tumor types.

The acquisition added Halda’s proprietary RIPTAC platform, a technology being used to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors.

J&J has also pursued various acquisitions to strengthen its presence in cardiovascular diseases and rare autoantibody-driven disorders.

JNJ's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

J&J currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have increased from $3.33 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $3.66 to $4.27. INDV shares have risen 4.2% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 EPS have increased to $2.97 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $2.91. LQDA shares have surged 85.3% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 have improved from a loss of 88 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 19.9% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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