J&J enrolls about 45,000 participants for late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial

Adds trial information, background on vaccine race

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Thursday it has enrolled about 45,000 participants for the first late-stage trial of its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine candidate and that it expects interim data by late-January.

The company, however, is lagging rivals Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O in the race for a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected about 75 million people globally.

J&J's study, named Ensemble, is being conducted by its unit Janssen, the drugmaker said in a statement.

While seven countries have already authorized the emergency use of Pfizer and German firm BioNTech's candidates BNTX.O, Moderna's rival vaccine was set for regulatory authorization this week in the United States.

J&J also said it plans to submit an emergency use authorization application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February if the data from the study is safe and effective.

The company had earlier this month announced cuts in enrollment for the vaccine trial from its original plan for 60,000, as higher rates of COVID-19 infections amid a worsening pandemic should generate the data it needs with fewer study subjects.

The Ensemble trial was paused for over a week in October after a patient developed an "unexplained illness" during the study. The company later said it would resume the trial after an evaluation found no clear cause for the illness.

A separate late-stage clinical trial of an investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Janssen to explore a two-dose regimen was ongoing, J&J said.

FACTBOX-Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is ready to roll

FACTBOX-Development of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine hits speed bumps

FACTBOX-Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot gets U.S. authorization, extends lead in vaccine race

FACTBOX-The race for a coronavirus vaccine

FACTBOX-Drugmakers rush to develop COVID-19 treatments

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.