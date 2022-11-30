Markets
J&J Elects Its CEO Joaquin Duato To Assume Additional Position Of Chairman

November 30, 2022 — 08:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said that it has elected Chief Executive Officer, Joaquin Duato, to assume the additional position of Chairman, effective in January 2023.

Duato succeeds Alex Gorsky, who will step down from his role as Executive Chairman following a brief transitional period.

Joaquin Duato is the Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson and serves on its Board of Directors. Previously, He served as the Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee, where he provided strategic direction for the Pharmaceutical and Consumer Health sectors and oversaw both Information Technology and the Global Supply Chain.

