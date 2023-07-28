News & Insights

US Markets
JNJ

J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 28, 2023 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by Dietrich Knauth for Reuters ->

By Dietrich Knauth

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday shot down Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N second attempt to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talc products in bankruptcy, imperiling a proposed $8.9 billion settlement that would stop new lawsuits from being filed.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that J&J company's second bankruptcy, like its first, must be dismissed because the company was not in "financial distress."

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.