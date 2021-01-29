Markets
J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Complete Protection Against Hospitalization, 28 Days Post-vaccination

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said its single-shot Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate was 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 28 days after vaccination. The vaccine candidate was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, 28 days after vaccination in all adults 18 years and older. The vaccine candidate showed complete protection against COVID-related hospitalization and death, 28 days post-vaccination.

Topline efficacy and safety data from the phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial showed that the investigational vaccine in development at the company's Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies met all primary and key secondary endpoints. The topline data are based on 43,783 participants. The ENSEMBLE study results include efficacy against newly emerging strains of coronavirus.

Johnson & Johnson plans to file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization in early February and expects to have product available to ship immediately following authorization. The company said the anticipated manufacturing timeline will enable it to meet its 2021 supply commitments.

