US Markets
JNJ

J&J COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective - German health official

Contributors
Caroline Copley Reuters
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and its side effects are very rare, the head of Germany's vaccine regulator said on Friday.

BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and its side effects are very rare, the head of Germany's vaccine regulator said on Friday.

Klaus Cichutek, the head of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, said Germany's vaccination expert panel, known as STIKO, had not put any restrictions on the use of the J&J vaccine.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular