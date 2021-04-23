J&J COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective - German health official

BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and its side effects are very rare, the head of Germany's vaccine regulator said on Friday.

Klaus Cichutek, the head of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, said Germany's vaccination expert panel, known as STIKO, had not put any restrictions on the use of the J&J vaccine.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.