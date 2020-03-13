J&J Collaborates With BIDMC To Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccine Development

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said that its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies have entered a collaboration with the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center or BIDMC to support the development of a preventive vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

The companies have commenced preclinical testing of multiple vaccine prospects, with the aim to identify by the end of the month a COVID-19 vaccine candidate for clinical trials.

Janssen is optimistic that, in collaboration with multiple global strategic partners, it can initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of a potential vaccine candidate by the end of the year.

In addition, Janssen is preparing to upscale production and manufacturing capacities to levels required to meet global public health vaccination needs.

