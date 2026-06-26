J&J CEO Now Sees 'Line of Sight' to Double-Digit Growth for His $100 Billion Company. Here's Why Investors Should Pay Attention.

Key Points

Johnson & Johnson is on pace to generate roughly $100 billion in revenue in 2026.

The company believes it has a unique opportunity to invest in its future today.

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Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the most recognized names in the healthcare sector. It is a Dividend King with over 50 consecutive annual dividend increases and operates in both the pharmaceutical and medical device segments of the broader healthcare sector. And the company believes it has both the foundation and the opportunity to grow at double-digit rates. Here's what CEO Joaquin Duato wants you to know.

J&J has a broad foundation to build on

J&J has 28 platforms generating $1 billion in revenue each, according to CEO Duato, who recently spoke to Fox News about his company's growth prospects. That's a powerful foundation for the company to support its research and development efforts. Notably, the company isn't reliant on just one segment of the broader healthcare sector, as it is a leader in both the drug and medical device segments.

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That said, a strong foundation isn't enough to support the CEO's double-digit growth projection. In fact, for a company as large as J&J, double-digit growth is hard to achieve. This is where a unique opportunity arises, with Duato highlighting changes in U.S. tax policies that will allow his company to invest more heavily in the United States. Over the next four years, J&J plans to invest $55 billion in its home market.

This healthcare giant is getting bigger and better

Johnson & Johnson is so large that there's no single product or division that can be singled out as the main driver of its growth plans. That said, the first big investment was a "500,000 square foot, state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility" in North Carolina. This single facility is expected to further the company's opportunity in cancer, immune-mediated, and neurological diseases. And that's just the starting point for the company's $55 billion investment plan.

J&J's outlook is basically pretty simple. It is an industry-leading company with an attractive investment opportunity ahead. And now it also has the tax policy to support increased investment in that growth opportunity. According to Duato, the end result will be double-digit growth.

Johnson & Johnson could be more exciting than you think

If you are a dividend investor, you may want to take a second look at this Dividend King. J&J may be a reliable dividend stock, but that doesn't mean it will be a boring, slow-growth business. At least, that's what the CEO is trying to tell investors, if you are willing to listen.

Should you buy stock in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you buy stock in Johnson & Johnson, consider this:

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.