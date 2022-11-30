US Markets
J&J CEO Joaquin Duato to take additional role of Chairman

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 30, 2022 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.Nsaid on Wednesday its board has elected Chief Executive Officer Joaquin Duato to take on the additional role of Chairman, effective in January.

Duato will succeed Alex Gorsky, who will step down from his role as executive chairman following a brief transitional period.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

