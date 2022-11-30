J&J CEO Joaquin Duato to take additional role of Chairman

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.Nsaid on Wednesday its board has elected Chief Executive Officer Joaquin Duato to take on the additional role of Chairman, effective in January.

Duato will succeed Alex Gorsky, who will step down from his role as executive chairman following a brief transitional period.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.