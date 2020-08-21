J&J brings acquisition bond on quiet day

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - Johnson & Johnson virtually had the market to itself on a quiet day in the high-grade space on Thursday as it priced a US$7.5bn six-part bond deal to fund its acquisition of biotechnology company Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

The transaction from the rare Triple A rated credit more than covered the cost of the US$6.5bn acquisition and received US$17.6bn in total demand.

"I would be fairly certain they will see excellent demand," one banker away from the deal said. "There are not too many Triple A names left to buy, so I think everyone will want a piece of this trade."

The deal gives J&J's Janssen pharmaceutical unit Momenta’s experimental therapy called nipocalimab, which could help treat a neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in muscles, and other diseases where the immune system attacks the body.

Johnson & Johnson priced US$1bn five-year at 30bp over Treasuries, a US$1.5bn seven-year at 50bp over, a US$1.75bn 10-year at 65bp over, a US$1bn 20-year at 75bp over, a US$1bn 30-year at 90bp over and a US$1.25bn 40-year at 110bp over.

The 0.55% coupon on the five-year matched Apple's offering from the previous week but was slightly wide of the lowest of the year at that tenor, Alphabet's 0.45% five-year which was priced at the beginning of August. The pharmaceutical and consumer goods company is one of just two remaining Triple A names in the bond index, alongside Microsoft, and appealed to investors seeking safety amid an uncertain future for the US economy.

Indeed, the release of higher-than-expected jobless claims on Thursday triggered a flight-to-safety bid in the Treasury market, where the yield on the 10-year dropped to 0.638% following the data.

"Yields will obviously be very low, and since this is a relatively small deal for JNJ, given their size and ratings, they won’t necessarily need to pay a concession," an analyst noted.

"That said, it will be index-eligible and indexers will need to participate, so there will still be demand."

While J&J's balance sheet remains exceptionally strong, with both Moody's and S&P reaffirming their Aaa/AAA ratings, it does face headwinds, including a negative outlook from Moody's.

The acquisition and debt issuance came as J&J's leverage hit a 15-year high over the last year, S&P wrote in a report.

Leverage is up to 1.3 times in the second quarter following a significant share repurchase programme and softness in the company's medical device business as patients put off elective surgeries amid the Covid-19 pandemic, S&P said.

Additionally, J&J is setting aside some US$4bn–$5bn for risks related to ongoing lawsuits against the company alleging its talc-based baby powder causes cancer and that it falsely promoted the safety of highly addictive opioids.

"Despite an increase in debt/Ebitda to fund the Momenta acquisition, J&J's Aaa rating reflects its excellent business profile and a financial profile that supports deleveraging," Michael Levesque, Moody's senior vice-president, stated in a report.

"However, higher financial leverage reduces J&J's flexibility to absorb potential talc and opioid-related litigation outflows – the key risk factors in the negative outlook."

The new six-parter was Johnson & Johnson's first bond offering since 2017, when it raised US$4.5bn in a four-part deal, according to IFR data.

Bank of America and JP Morgan were active bookrunners on last week's trade, while Citigroup and Deutsche Bank were passive.

(This story will appear in the August 22 issue of IFR Magazine.)

