J&J begins share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue

July 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Monday it had launched an exchange offer for its investors to exchange J&J's shares with those of its consumer health unit Kenvue KVUE.N.

J&J, which currently owns an 89.6% stake in the consumer health unit, said it intends to split off at least 80.1% of Kenvue's shares as part of the offering.

