J&J applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it has filed for regulatory approval of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, and that it can begin supplying doses to the country in early 2022 once it wins approval.

Japan has vaccinated less than 5% of its population, the slowest vaccination pace among the world's larger, richer countries.

