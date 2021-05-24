J&J applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Monday it has filed for regulatory approval of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, and that it can begin supplying doses to the country in early 2022 once it wins approval.

Japan has vaccinated less than 5% of its population, the slowest vaccination pace among the world's larger, richer countries.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.