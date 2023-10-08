J&J : Data Suggest Esketamine More Effective Than Typical Treatments In Major Depressive Disorder

(RTTNews) - The new safety data from the ESCAPE-TRD Phase 3b study suggested Johnson & Johnson's Spravato or esketamine nasal spray was more tolerable and effective compared to quetiapine extended-release in adults with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder.

Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson noted that data on treatment-emergent adverse events or TEAEs suggested a more favourable tolerability profile in adults with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (TRD) receiving esketamine nasal spray than quetiapine extended-release. Across all reported TEAEs experienced with esketamine nasal spray, 92.1 percent were transient and resolved the same-day compared to 12.1 percent of TEAEs experienced with quetiapine extended-release.

While more TEAEs were observed with esketamine NS than with quetiapine extended-release, a greater proportion of esketamine NS-treated patients (82.6 percent) reported a TEAE that resolved same-day day compared to quetiapine XR patients (15.5 percent).

Fewer esketamine NS-treated patients (53.6 percent) reported a TEAE that persisted for more than one day vs quetiapine XR-treated patients (74.7 percent) and TEAEs leading to treatment discontinuation were more frequent with quetiapine XR (11.0 percent) than with esketamine NS (4.2 percent).

