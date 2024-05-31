News & Insights

Jiyi Holdings Delays Financial Results Publication

May 31, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Jiyi Holdings Limited (HK:1495) has released an update.

Jiyi Holdings Limited has announced further delays in the publication of its audited annual results for 2023 and its annual report due to the incomplete audit process, which is attributed to the need for additional documents related to impairment loss calculations and pending confirmations from banks. Consequently, a Board meeting to consider the results has been postponed, and trading of the company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange remains suspended since April 2, 2024, until the annual results are published and compliance with listing rules is achieved.

