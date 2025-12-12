Markets
JZXN

Jiuzi Lifts Private Placement To $1 Bln As It Pivots Into Crypto Asset Services; Stock Up

December 12, 2025 — 07:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN), a China-based sales company of new energy batteries, on Friday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with several institutional investors to increase its planned private placement to up to $1 billion.

In the pre-market trading, Jiuzi is 74.25% higher at $9.81 on the Nasdaq.

The MoU reflects investor interest in the company's shift into the crypto asset services sector.

As the company aims to benefit from rising demand for crypto asset services, it also said that the proceeds will support the development of its crypto asset business, including advanced secure custody infrastructure and new storage solutions.

The company said the expanded financing represents an 80-fold increase in committed capital

The amount marks a major jump from the previously disclosed $12 million plan announced on October 7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JZXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.