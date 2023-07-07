News & Insights

JZXN

Jiuzi Announces 1-For-18 Reverse Share Split

July 07, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN), a Chinese new energy vehicle seller, on Friday announced a reverse share split at a ratio of 1-for-18 for shares having a par value of $0.001 per share with effect from July 10.

Following the reverse split, the shares will have a par value of $0.018 per share.

With this, the firm intends to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share for continued listing on Nasdaq.

The reverse share split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares from around 46.5 million to approximately 2.6 million.

Transhare Corporation is serving as the exchange agent and paying agent for the reverse share split.

