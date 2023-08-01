Jiumaojiu International Holdings (9922) Price Target Decreased by 6.83% to 21.38

The average one-year price target for Jiumaojiu International Holdings (9922) has been revised to 21.38 / share. This is an decrease of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 22.95 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.28% from the latest reported closing price of 15.24 / share.

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Maintains 0.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jiumaojiu International Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9922 is 0.18%, a decrease of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.50% to 141,749K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 44,093K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 15,743K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,145K shares, representing an increase of 41.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9922 by 68.92% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,841K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,786K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9922 by 8.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,247K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9922 by 12.66% over the last quarter.

PDEAX - PGIM JENNISON EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND holds 7,127K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,022K shares, representing a decrease of 54.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9922 by 34.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.