News & Insights

Stocks

Jiumaojiu Announces Major Share Option Grant

October 30, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd. (HK:9922) has released an update.

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd. has granted 14,955,000 share options to 160 eligible individuals, including directors and employees, as part of its share option scheme. This initiative represents approximately 1.06% of the company’s issued share capital and aims to incentivize performance, with a vesting period beginning one year from the grant date. The share options are priced at HK$3.44 per share, reflecting the highest market price at the time of the grant.

For further insights into HK:9922 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.