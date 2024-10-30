Jiumaojiu Announces Major Share Option Grant

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd. (HK:9922) has released an update.

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd. has granted 14,955,000 share options to 160 eligible individuals, including directors and employees, as part of its share option scheme. This initiative represents approximately 1.06% of the company’s issued share capital and aims to incentivize performance, with a vesting period beginning one year from the grant date. The share options are priced at HK$3.44 per share, reflecting the highest market price at the time of the grant.

