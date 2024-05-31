Jiujiwang Food Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

Jiujiuwang Food International Limited (HK:1927) has released an update.

Jiujiwang Food International Limited announced that its shareholders have unanimously approved all resolutions during the Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024. Key decisions included the re-election of board members, appointment of independent auditors, and granting of mandates for share allocation and repurchase. The strong support for these resolutions indicates solid shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

