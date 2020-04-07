Jiuding Group repurchases more bonds

HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Jiuding Group Finance has made a further repurchase of its 6.5% July 25 2020 guaranteed bonds for an aggregate principal amount of US$97.57m, according to a stock exchange filing.

The bonds were bought in the open market between March 19 and April 7 and have been cancelled. The repurchase price was not disclosed.

The company disclosed on January 23 that it had repurchased an aggregate principal amount of US$85.01m in the open market. Then on March 20 it said it had bought a further US$22.4m and on March 25 it disclosed the purchase of an additional US$28.3m. All of the repurchased bonds have been cancelled.

After the latest repurchase, the outstanding size of the bonds has been reduced to US$146.72m, representing about 38.61% of the initial aggregate principal amount of the bonds.

The senior unsecured bonds, rated BB by S&P, were issued in 2017 with a guarantee from parent company Tongchuangjiuding Investment Management Group.

They were quoted at 97.125/99.125 on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

