Jiuding Group repurchases more bonds

Contributor
Carol Chan Reuters
Published

Jiuding Group Finance has made a further repurchase of its 6.5% July 25 2020 guaranteed bonds for an aggregate principal amount of US$97.57m, according to a stock exchange filing.

HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Jiuding Group Finance has made a further repurchase of its 6.5% July 25 2020 guaranteed bonds for an aggregate principal amount of US$97.57m, according to a stock exchange filing.

The bonds were bought in the open market between March 19 and April 7 and have been cancelled. The repurchase price was not disclosed.

The company disclosed on January 23 that it had repurchased an aggregate principal amount of US$85.01m in the open market. Then on March 20 it said it had bought a further US$22.4m and on March 25 it disclosed the purchase of an additional US$28.3m. All of the repurchased bonds have been cancelled.

After the latest repurchase, the outstanding size of the bonds has been reduced to US$146.72m, representing about 38.61% of the initial aggregate principal amount of the bonds.

The senior unsecured bonds, rated BB by S&P, were issued in 2017 with a guarantee from parent company Tongchuangjiuding Investment Management Group.

They were quoted at 97.125/99.125 on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

((C.Chan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More