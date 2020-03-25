Jiuding Group buys back more bonds

HONG KONG, March 26 (IFR) - Jiuding Group Finance has made a further repurchase of its 6.5% July 25 2020 guaranteed bonds for an aggregate principal amount of US$28.3m, according to a stock exchange filing.

The bonds were bought in the open market between March 13 and March 25 and have been cancelled. The repurchase price was not disclosed.

The company on January 23 disclosed that it has repurchased an aggregate principal amount of US$85.01m in the open market. Then, on March 20, it said it had bought a further US$22.4m of the bonds. All of the repurchased bonds have been cancelled.

After the latest repurchase, the outstanding size of the bonds has been reduced to US$244.29m.

The senior unsecured bonds, rated BB by S&P, were issued in 2017 with a guarantee from parent company Tongchuangjiuding Investment Management Group.

They were quoted at 96.50/98.50 on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby)

