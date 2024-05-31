News & Insights

Jiu Rong Holdings Plans Key Board Meeting

May 31, 2024

Jiu Rong Holdings Limited (HK:2358) has released an update.

Jiu Rong Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on June 14, 2024, to discuss the approval of the annual results for the year ended December 31, 2023, and to consider declaring a final dividend. The meeting will be held at their Wanchai office in Hong Kong. The board is comprised of executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Chen Yunxiang serving as an Executive Director.

