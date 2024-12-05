JIRE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the JIRE ETF (Symbol: JIRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.02, changing hands as high as $63.20 per share. JIRE shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JIRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JIRE's low point in its 52 week range is $56.4622 per share, with $67.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.