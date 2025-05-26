Bitcoin Magazine



Jippi Launches Pokémon GO-Style AR Bitcoin Education Game at Vegas’s Bitcoin 2025

Jippi, a mobile augmented reality (AR) game developer, will debut its Bitcoin education game at the Bitcoin Conference 2025, held at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from May 27-29. Inspired by Pokémon GO, the game blends location-based gameplay with financial literacy, aiming to engage over 30,000 attendees by making Bitcoin education fun and accessible.

Using the app, players can explore The Venetian’s grounds to hunt digital “Bitcoin Beasts,” answering Bitcoin-related trivia to capture them and earn 1000 satoshis (sats) per catch. The game is designed to deliver concise lessons on sound money principles, targeting younger audiences, with Jippi’s research showing 90% of Gen Z play mobile games. This approach aims to make learning about Bitcoin intuitive and engaging.

“We’re excited to turn Bitcoin education into an adventure,” said Oliver Porter, Jippi’s Founder and CEO. “Our game meets players where they are, making complex concepts approachable.”

Jippi partnered with six Bitcoin companies—Bitcoin Well, Beyond The Checkout, Bitcoin Trading Cards, Geyser, SHAmory, and 21M Communications—to sponsor unique Beasts. Each is tied to a specific location, offering tailored trivia that highlights the sponsor’s mission. For instance, Bitcoin Well’s Beast teaches wallet security, while SHAmory’s content suits all ages. “Jippi’s game is a fresh way to onboard new users,” said Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well.

The game stems from over a year of development, including university testing and on-site surveys. Jippi’s efforts earned it the top prize at PlebLab’s Top Builder competition in March 2025, a hackathon for Bitcoin startups, cementing its role in gamifying education.

With 30,000 attendees expected, the conference is an ideal stage for Jippi to showcase AR’s potential in Bitcoin adoption. The game promises to transform The Venetian into a dynamic learning hub, encouraging players to explore while grasping Bitcoin’s real-world applications. Jippi aims to expand the game post-conference, adding more educational content.

This post Jippi Launches Pokémon GO-Style AR Bitcoin Education Game at Vegas’s Bitcoin 2025 first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Juan Galt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.