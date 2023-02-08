JIP-led group makes final offer in Toshiba buyout -Nikkei

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan Industrial Partners has submitted a final proposal to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T, worth 2 trillion yen ($15.22 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
Major Japanese banks including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp 8316.T have proposed JIP loans totalling around 1.2 trillion yen in a commitment letter, the Nikkei reported.
($1 = 131.3700 yen)
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chris Reese)
