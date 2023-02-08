JIP-led group makes final offer in Toshiba buyout -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 08, 2023 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan Industrial Partners has submitted a final proposal to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T, worth 2 trillion yen ($15.22 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Major Japanese banks including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp 8316.T have proposed JIP loans totalling around 1.2 trillion yen in a commitment letter, the Nikkei reported.

($1 = 131.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chris Reese)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.