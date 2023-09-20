News & Insights

US Markets

JIP gains 78.65% stake in Toshiba through tender offer

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

September 20, 2023 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) acquired 78.65% of Toshiba 6502.T through a tender offer, the company said, coming a step closer to completing the $14 billion deal to take the company private.

Ownership of more than a two-third majority would be enough for the JIP group to squeeze out remaining shareholders. Toshiba is now set to be delisted as early as December, ending its 74-year history as a listed firm.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.