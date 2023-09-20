JIP gains 78.65% stake in Toshiba through tender offer

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) acquired 78.65% of Toshiba 6502.T through a tender offer, the company said, coming a step closer to completing the $14 billion deal to take the company private.

Ownership of more than a two-third majority would be enough for the JIP group to squeeze out remaining shareholders. Toshiba is now set to be delisted as early as December, ending its 74-year history as a listed firm.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

