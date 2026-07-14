Jinxin Technology Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

(RTTNews) - Jinxin Technology Holding Co. (NAMI), a China-based digital content service provider, on Tuesday announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The company had until July 28, to regain compliance.

The company said it received a notice from Nasdaq on July 13, confirming it had regained compliance and the matter has been closed.

The company said it had received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq on January 29, after its American depositary shares traded below the minimum bid price of $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

Nasdaq determined that the company's ADSs maintained a closing bid price of at least $1 for 10 consecutive business days from June 26 through July 10, satisfying the listing requirement.

In the pre-market trading, 18.62% higher at $4.0330 on the Nasdaq.

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