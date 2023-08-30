Jinxin Fertility Group (HKHKSG:1951) Price Target Decreased by 5.02% to 7.99

The average one-year price target for Jinxin Fertility Group (HKHKSG:1951) has been revised to 7.99 / share. This is an decrease of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 8.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.85 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 103.43% from the latest reported closing price of 3.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jinxin Fertility Group. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 36.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1951 is 0.12%, a decrease of 18.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 85,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,003K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,445K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1951 by 24.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,523K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,145K shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1951 by 23.95% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 14,440K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 4,610K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares, representing an increase of 38.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1951 by 12.32% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 3,548K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

