JINUSHI Co., Ltd. Sells Properties to Boost REIT

October 22, 2024 — 02:25 am EDT

JINUSHI Co.,Ltd. (JP:3252) has released an update.

JINUSHI Co., Ltd. has announced the sale of 23 properties to JINUSHI Private REIT, Inc., aiming to boost the REIT’s asset size to 257.6 billion yen. The strategic move supports JINUSHI’s medium-term goal of reaching a 300 billion yen asset size, with a long-term target of 500 billion yen. This transaction is part of the REIT’s ninth capital increase, attracting significant interest from institutional investors.

