JINUSHI Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth

JINUSHI Co.,Ltd. (JP:3252) has released an update.

JINUSHI Co., Ltd. reported a significant rise in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales increasing by 90% year-on-year. The company also saw a notable increase in operating and ordinary profits, attributing these gains to strategic consolidations and a favorable market environment. Looking ahead, JINUSHI forecasts continued growth for the full fiscal year, despite potential variances due to market factors.

