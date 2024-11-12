News & Insights

JINUSHI Co., Ltd. Projects Strong Financial Growth

November 12, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

JINUSHI Co.,Ltd. (JP:3252) has released an update.

JINUSHI Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2024, projecting an increase in net sales and profits due to strong investor demand for its resilient business model. This upward revision reflects the company’s successful growth strategies and favorable business environment. The revised forecast signifies a promising outlook for JINUSHI, appealing to investors seeking stable and long-term returns.

