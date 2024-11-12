News & Insights

JINUSHI Co., Ltd. Eyes Growth in Land Investment

November 12, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

JINUSHI Co.,Ltd. (JP:3252) has released an update.

JINUSHI Co., Ltd., listed on the TSE Prime, specializes in the JINUSHI business model which focuses on investing in land through fixed-term land lease rights, offering investors a real estate financial product with potential for long-term stable profits. The company, established in 2000, aims to become a major landowner in Japan as it continues to grow its JINUSHI REIT. With a focus on land leasing rather than building ownership, JINUSHI is poised for significant future growth in the real estate market.

