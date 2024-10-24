JINS HOLDINGS Reports Strong Financial Growth and Positive Outlook

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS has reported significant growth in its fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, with net sales reaching ¥82,999 million, marking a 13.3% increase from the previous year. The company saw a remarkable rise in operating profit and ordinary profit, both more than doubling, and profit attributable to owners of the parent soaring by 165.1%. Looking ahead, JINS HOLDINGS forecasts continued growth in the coming fiscal year, with net sales expected to reach ¥90,100 million.

For further insights into JP:3046 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.